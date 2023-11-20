5,092 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Samsara by 90,983.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after buying an additional 45,324,482 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,137 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 767,489 shares in the company, valued at $19,954,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $373,570.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 335,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,131,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 767,489 shares in the company, valued at $19,954,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,503,171 shares of company stock worth $66,934,636. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

