908 Shares in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $289,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 708,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after buying an additional 72,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IMTB stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

About iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.