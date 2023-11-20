977 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 507,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after buying an additional 33,923 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 67,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 103.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.