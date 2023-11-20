Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $103,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at $475,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $123,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 260,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,817 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.