Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of THQ stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $261,000.

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

