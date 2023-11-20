Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $127.39 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.71 and a 200-day moving average of $188.36.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

