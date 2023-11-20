American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $19.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,999,000 after buying an additional 2,750,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $22,096,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,617 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

