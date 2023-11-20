Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given a C$46.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$46.00 target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AND. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$49.86.

AND opened at C$38.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$762.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.71. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$36.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other news, Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total value of C$774,000.00. In other news, Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total value of C$774,000.00. Also, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total transaction of C$427,455.00. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

