Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 98.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

NYSE AOMR opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 48.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,894 shares in the last quarter.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

