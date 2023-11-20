Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,332,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.28% of Aramark worth $143,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK opened at $27.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $33.01.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

