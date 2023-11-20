Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,925 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 220.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.04. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ABR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,117.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,117.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.