Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Position Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,101 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archer Aviation by 18.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Archer Aviation by 100.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Price Performance

NYSE ACHR opened at $6.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Archer Aviation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACHR

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,181.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.