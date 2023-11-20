ATRenew (RERE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 22nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATRenew Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RERE opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $412.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. ATRenew has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.51.

Get ATRenew alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 53.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,016,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 355,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ATRenew during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.