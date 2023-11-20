Autodesk (ADSK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Autodesk has set its Q3 guidance at $1.97-2.03 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.30-7.49 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $217.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $232.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after purchasing an additional 235,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $426,374,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

