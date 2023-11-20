Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,102 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Autodesk worth $155,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $221,914,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $135,596,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Autodesk by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. HSBC started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $217.33 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

