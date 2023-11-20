AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 132.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,749,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,066,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.7% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 174.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.5 %

AVB stock opened at $169.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.31.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

