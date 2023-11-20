Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Avery Dennison worth $110,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 23.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVY opened at $189.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

