Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 481,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 663,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,415 shares of company stock worth $935,990 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.