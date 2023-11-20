AXS Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,477,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 726,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,652,000 after buying an additional 619,551 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $134.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $136.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

