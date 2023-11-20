AXS Investments LLC Has $34,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $222.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.65. The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

