AXS Investments LLC Lowers Position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Free Report) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899,794 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned approximately 2.55% of cbdMD worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in cbdMD by 49.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in cbdMD by 68.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 48,470 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in cbdMD during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $0.66 on Monday. cbdMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.20.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on cbdMD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

