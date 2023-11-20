AXS Investments LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

NYSE CW opened at $210.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.54. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $156.76 and a 1-year high of $216.54.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

