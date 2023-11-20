AXS Investments LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
NYSE CW opened at $210.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.54. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $156.76 and a 1-year high of $216.54.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 2 stocks that under-promised and over-delivered on their earnings
- Trading Halts Explained
- 2 overlooked stocks that crushed earnings but traded lower
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 stocks that crushed earnings estimates and still tanked
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.