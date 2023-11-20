AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 955 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $45.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GMED

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.