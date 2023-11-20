AXS Investments LLC Sells 28 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NOC opened at $464.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $549.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

