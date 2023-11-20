Baozun (BZUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $319.97 million during the quarter.
Baozun Price Performance
BZUN stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. Baozun has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $181.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Baozun by 87.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 837.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Baozun by 120.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
