Bend DAO (BEND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $694,106.88

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $57.39 million and $694,106.88 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

