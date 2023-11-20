Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,936,921,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin' Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Bloomin' Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

