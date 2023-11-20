BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Grows Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,335,000 after purchasing an additional 624,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $178.08 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.55.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

