BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,883 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,633,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,132,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,674.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $738,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,674.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,138,651.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 641,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,370,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,819,378 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IBKR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $79.19 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.25.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.29%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.