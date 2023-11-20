Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 394.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BXP opened at $55.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

