Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 4.7 %
BURL opened at $136.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $239.94.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
