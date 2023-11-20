Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 1,300 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 982,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Wingstop from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $230.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.05, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

