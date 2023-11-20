Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 9,700 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 242.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,309,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,946,000 after acquiring an additional 74,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,365,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,302,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $158.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.86. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.