Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.62 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in KeyCorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

KEY stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

