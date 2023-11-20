Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.64 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2,160,000.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

