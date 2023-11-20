Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITT opened at $108.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $109.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

ITT announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.