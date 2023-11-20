Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Garmin by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $4,144,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 38.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Garmin

Garmin Trading Up 0.3 %

GRMN opened at $119.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.86. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $120.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.