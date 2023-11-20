Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 12,700 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

