Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,785 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 221.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $1,091,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXPI opened at $200.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $225.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

