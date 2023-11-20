Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGIB opened at $49.57 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $52.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

