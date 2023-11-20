Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $931,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,103,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $39.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

