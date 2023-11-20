Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 160,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 40,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.38 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

