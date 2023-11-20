Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.