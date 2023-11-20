Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 10,981 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $63.80 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.