Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,696 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLQL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLQL opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.