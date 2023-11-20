Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 3,079 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376,841 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $95.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.