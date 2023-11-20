Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 3,710 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.00 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

