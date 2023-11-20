Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 6,906 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $130.26 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

