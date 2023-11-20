Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $135.87 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

