Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $121.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.80. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $260.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

